Lorraine is back training for a marathon three decades on

Then she broke her leg and thought her running days were over.

But three decades later Lorraine, 64, from Prees is back in training for this year's London marathon and is keen to show you are never too old to take up or return to your hobbies.

Calling herself a "born again" runner, Lorraine was given a place in the event in return for raising funds for the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital Gobowen.

In fact she says it was being a patient at the hospital which inspired her to take up running again.

"I ran a lot in my 30s and completed several marathons, but I had a bad leg fracture which put paid to me doing serious running training for a long time," she said.

"I did keep up jogging for fun and I also do dog agility training. I have started doing canicross which is trail running and racing with my two youngest of my five dogs.

"My best running buddies are the dogs and they are helping me get through the long training runs. I’m am slower than I was in my 30s but my over 60s times are improving with every half marathon I do and I am currently running up to 16 miles in training which will be up to 20 miles soon."

Lorraine said that she had suffered for many years from anxiety and depression issues.

"Running and doing the dog sports helps me mix with like minded people and helps me to manage my anxiety. Knowing I am doing it for a good cause gives me a sense of purpose and I also want to show people that you are never too old to take up hobbies and be active for physical and mental wellbeing. "

Lorraine has a donation page for her fundraising for the hospital, justgiving/fundraising/lorraine-gillan.

"If anyone is inspired to get active again I would appreciate donations to the charity," she said.