Refurbishment of Market Drayton toilets completed

The refurbishment of the Towers Lawn public toilets at Market Drayton bus station was led by Market Drayton Town Council, and part-funded by Shropshire Council using £50,000 from the council’s allocation of Government bus service improvement funding.

The completion of the new facilities follows the recent launch of the new 340 Whitchurch – Market Drayton – Wellington bus service, and will provide improved facilities at Market Drayton bus station for passengers and drivers.

Rob Wilson, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for transport and economic growth, said: “I’m really pleased that we were able to award Market Drayton Town Council £50,000 from our allocation of Government bus service improvement funding to convert part of the structure into a driver rest room at the Bus Station.

“We’re really happy with the completed work, which will allow us to plan better services within the town and provide suitable rest space for bus and coach drivers alike.

“Following the recent introduction of the 340 Whitchurch – Market Drayton – Wellington service this is more good news for people living in and around Market Drayton.”

The Towers Lawn public toilets at Market Drayton bus station have been refurbished.

Market Drayton Mayor, Councillor Tim Manton, said: “I am delighted that Market Drayton Town Council has unveiled its fully updated and modernised public toilets here in our town.

“We take very seriously the assets of the Town Council, and we take equally seriously that those assets are fit for purpose and presented in such a manner that befits a forward-thinking town such as Market Drayton.

“These brand-new, modernised, first-class facilities not only deliver on our promise to the residents of Market Drayton but also send a clear message to those that are visiting us from further afield that Market Drayton is open for business, a message that I hope they’ll take back to their communities saying what a fantastic place Market Drayton is.

“I’m also delighted that within the scope of the public toilet works we’ve been able to facilitate a drivers rest area, further demonstrating our commitment to those coming into our town.”

Keith Myatt, head of business development at the Centrebus Group, said: “As an industry we are looking to attract new recruits and new talent into our businesses along with retaining our team of drivers.

“It really is important that basic facilities are at a level we would all expect and we welcome the opening of the refurbished toilet facilities along with the creation of clean, durable, restroom facilities for all drivers using the bus station in Market Drayton which will have a positive effect on morale and motivation.”