Man charged with public order offence over Market Drayton incident
Police say a man has been charged over an incident in a Shropshire town earlier this month.
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Market Drayton Police said that Charlton Higgins, 51, of Stafford Street, has been charged with using threatening/abusive words/behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.
Police said the charge follows an incident involving officers in Market Drayton on March 4.
Higgins is due to appear at Telford Magistrates Court on March 23.