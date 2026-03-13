Market Drayton hailed for remarkable generosity as Poppy Appeal hits £21,000

Fundraisers with the Market Drayton and District Poppy Appeal are celebrating another year of north Shropshire generosity, having raised £21,268 over the last 12 months.

The impressive total was raised solely through collection boxes and the sale of wreaths, with Covid-19 putting an end to the larger fundraising events.

All funds raised from the Poppy Appeal will be used by the Royal British Legion to support serving personnel, veterans and their families in a range of ways, from help with the cost of living, mental wellbeing and housing to support with recovery after trauma or illness.

Market Drayton's Remembrance Sunday Parade

Jim Moore, who organises the appeal along with Tony Bentley, said the staggering sum came as no real surprise after years of being blown away by the town's generous spirit.

"We're only a market town with six little villages, but they come up with the goods every year. They're very generous people," he said.

"We're a garrison town, we've had army regiments here for many years. Every year we have a massive parade and the streets are full of people - for a small area there is a lot of support for the armed forces.

"But with the way things are this year economically, we didn't expect to get quite this much. It goes to show that people show up even when the chips are down."

Jim said they were already preparing for this year’s appeal and hoped the community would continue to rally behind the cause.

"This was a collective effort of which everyone should all be proud," he said.