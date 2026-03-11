I visited a unique medieval village in north Shropshire that could be crowned the county's most welcoming

It's been exactly a year since this weekly series began, sending the Shropshire Star to towns and villages around the county to find out why locals love where they live.

In that time, I've been welcomed warmly to most of them and lavished praise on dozens for their friendly residents.

Hodnet, north Shropshire

But this week's visit to Hodnet has made almost all pale in comparison. If I had a crown to give, I would gladly bestow it upon the village and dub it 'Most Welcoming'.

In the couple of hours I wandered its streets, I was offered lunch, several drinks and a key to the church (not to keep though... I think?).

Hodnet could also give most places a run for their money in terms of historic value. There are 52 listed buildings and structures within the parish including two Grade I-listed sites - one being Saint Luke's Church which features a unique octagonal tower.

St Lukes Church, Hodnet

For several centuries, Hodnet mostly operated as an estate village, with most residents living under a feudal system. Today, a lot of the older buildings still belong to the Hodnet Hall estate.