The incident took place on the Warrant Cross Roads on the A41 at Tern Hill, near Market Drayton, at around 5pm on Friday - February 20.

Pictures released by Market Drayton Fire Station show the scene of the incident, while an update details how police alerted firefighters to their concerns about the state of the vehicle following the incident - describing "hissing" and a "very strong smell of battery acid".

The fire crew used specialist equipment to make sure the electric systems on the vehicle were safe before handing the incident over for recovery.

The scene of the crash. Picture: Market Drayton Fire Station

An update on social media explained: "At 5.05pm on Friday, February 20, the rescue pump from Market Drayton was mobilised by fire control, to a (RTC) road traffic collision, which had occurred at the warrant road cross roads on the A41 at Tern Hill, near Market Drayton.

Firefighters helped make sure the car was safe. Picture: Market Drayton Fire Station

"On arrival at the scene the crew found that the incident involved a single vehicle which had been in a significant collision with a lamppost and roadside signage, and had come to rest off the road in some trees.

"The vehicle involved was a fully electric Tesla which had sustained significant damage to the front end.

Police were also present at the scene. Picture: Market Drayton Fire Station

"Our colleagues from West Mercia Police who were first on scene, were concerned that there was a hissing sound coming from the vehicle and a very strong smell of battery acid.

"The crew quickly set about using a piece of specialist software carried on all (MDTs) mobile data terminals on Shropshire's front line fire appliances, to locate the isolation points for the electrical systems of the vehicle involved.

"Once this information was gathered the crew set about making both the high voltage and normal electrical systems of the vehicle safe.

"Once the vehicle had been made safe the incident was handed over to officers from West Mercia Police to arrange for recovery.

"We can confirm that there were no persons injured in this incident. The driver of the vehicle had been taken from the scene by the police."