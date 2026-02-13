West Mercia Police said Keith Pope, who is 55, was last seen in Market Drayton.

Police have urged anyone with information to call 999.

A spokesman said: "Peter was last seen on Wednesday, February 11, around 5.10am on Shrewsbury Road.

Peter Keith Pope. Picture: West Mercia Police

"He was wearing a dark blue jumper and dark blue trousers with JCB on it.

"He was also wearing black boots and a black parka-style coat.

"The 55-year-old is described as white, around 5ft 7in, of slim build and red hair.

"He also has tattoos on his arms and chest.

"If you see Peter now, please call 999."

To report any other information that could help find him, call 101. Quote reference number 167_i of February 12.