'There will be books, games, jigsaws, household items, children's toys and DVDs - and everything is free': Market Drayton Swap shop returns

The event is to be held on Saturday (February 7) at 10.30am in the Parish Rooms, Church Street, Market Drayton.

One of the organisers for the event, Carol Corney, said: "All you need to do is bring along one item or more to donate, in good condition please, and then find as many as you would like to take home.

"There will be books, games, jigsaws, household items, children's toys, clothes, DVDs - everything free as well as coffee and biscuits.

"Do come along, with your family, friends and neighbours and enjoy this social event. We look forward to seeing you."