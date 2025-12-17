Fire crews tackle blaze involving '240 tonnes of shredded waste paper' near north Shropshire prison
Firefighters have been dealing with a blaze involving more than 200 tonnes of waste paper near a prison.
By Megan Jones
Published
Last updated
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at around 6.10am on Wednesday (December 17) reporting a fire at a property on Warrant Road, near Stoke Heath Prison.
Three crews were dispatched from Hodnet, Market Drayton, and Prees fire stations.
Upon arrival, firefighters found the incident involved "approximately 240 tonnes of shredded waste paper".
At around 8am a spokesperson for the fire service confirmed firefighters remained at the scene.
Emergency services, including West Midlands Ambulance Service, have been approached for information.