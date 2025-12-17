Shropshire Star
Close

Fire crews tackle blaze involving '240 tonnes of shredded waste paper' near north Shropshire prison

Firefighters have been dealing with a blaze involving more than 200 tonnes of waste paper near a prison.

By Megan Jones
Published
Last updated

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at around 6.10am on Wednesday (December 17) reporting a fire at a property on Warrant Road, near Stoke Heath Prison. 

Three crews were dispatched from Hodnet, Market Drayton, and Prees fire stations.

Warrant Road, near Market Drayton. Photo: Google
Warrant Road, near Market Drayton. Photo: Google

Upon arrival, firefighters found the incident involved "approximately 240 tonnes of shredded waste paper". 

At around 8am a spokesperson for the fire service confirmed firefighters remained at the scene. 

Emergency services, including West Midlands Ambulance Service, have been approached for information.