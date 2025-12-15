Youth charity welcomes £22,000 funding boost for Market Drayton sessions

Market Drayton Town Council has voted to allocate £22,560 to fund junior and senior youth sessions in the north Shropshire town during the 2026/27 financial year.

The council unanimously agreed to reaffirm its commitment to the programme delivered by the Shropshire Youth Association (SYA) at the Phoenix Centre on Wednesday evenings.

Junior sessions, for children aged 10 to 12, run from 5.15pm to 6.45pm and are described by the council as well attended. Attendance at the later senior sessions, for young people aged 13 and above from 7pm to 8.30pm, has previously been lower.

The funding will support 39 weeks of term-time sessions and will cover set-up and cleaning costs, three members of staff, and management support.

SYA area youth manager Kerry Williams thanked the town council for its continued backing.

She said: "I'd like to thank the town council for their continued commitment to supporting the young people in Market Drayton.

"The continued funding of the two youth club sessions delivered by SYA on Wednesday evenings at the Pheonix Centre contributes to young people's well being. Both the junior and senior clubs are very busy with over 30 young people attending.

"The junior club is more activity based with physical activities, arts and crafts as well as cooking on offer. The senior club is less active as the young people are more able to engage in discussion based topics and come to have a safe place to socialise supported by qualified youth workers who are able to help them navigate the challenges of adolescence.

"SYA continues to support young people through these and the Time2talk social emotional mental health project in The Grove School. We are all about youth and strive to help build better futures through youth work."

The Shropshire Youth Association supports more than 100 youth clubs across the county and provides 17 fully commissioned clubs, offering activities, exercise, healthy eating and life-skills support for young people.