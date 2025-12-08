Bosses confident Market Drayton's pool will be open again by Christmas as repairs 'move along swimmingly'

The pools at Market Drayton Swimming and Fitness Centre have been closed to the public since mid-October due to emergency repairs following a major leak.

Last month the Shropshire Star revealed that the pools could be back open to the public before Christmas, and councillors say they still expect this to be the case, with a reopening date due to be confirmed in the coming days.

In an update to customers on November 21, Market Drayton Swimming and Fitness Centre said repairs around the main pool were "moving along swimmingly," with all pipe work having been replaced.

James Owen, cabinet member for housing and leisure at Shropshire Council, said: "We remain confident that the pool will reopen in time for Christmas with a final date due to be confirmed this week, and so we hope to make an announcement in the coming days."

The facility's pools officially closed "until further notice" on October 15 after a significant leak was discovered in the main pool.

Repair work began on Monday, October 27, following approval from Severn Trent Water to safely discharge the pool water due to its chemical content.

Initial assessments suggested the leak originated from underground pipework near the main pool tank. The centre’s smaller learner pool has also remained closed to allow full access to the pool hall and surrounding areas.

Repairs are estimated to cost around £230,000, funded from the council's capital budget, which cannot be used for day-to-day service costs.

During the closure, the centre's gym has remained open, and the Shropshire Community Leisure Trust has been in direct contact with members, schools, clubs and users to discuss alternative arrangements.