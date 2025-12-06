‘I face being isolated at Christmas due to the wait’: Council considers ‘grace period’ for Blue Badge holders due to delays

Delays in issuing Blue Badges across the county have been caused by an increase in applications, the council has said.

But one Shropshire pensioner says he faces being “isolated” over Christmas over delays reissuing the permits at Shropshire Council.

Raymond Jones from Market Drayton says he relies on his Hyundai to get around due to the number of health issues he suffers.

Mr Jones, who is 81, has had four strokes, suffers from chronic lung disease and has had a heart attack. As a consequence, he said, he can only walk a few yards.