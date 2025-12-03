Santa suits and Christmas trees fill the streets for Market Drayton's annual Turkey Trot

Each year, residents don their best Christmas costumes for the 'Turkey Trot' 5km run, which marks the start of the festive season at The Red Lion and Stags Head.

Black Friday: Subscribe to Shropshire Star Plus now for just £1 a month for 12 months for exclusive content and an ad-free website on this link

Organised by Joule's Brewery, participants of all ages and abilities gathered outside the pubs on Sunday morning (November 30) for the return of the much-loved event before taking over the town's streets.

Runners and onlookers cheered as the colourful crowd set off, with costumes ranging from elves and reindeer to Christmas trees and more.

Awards were handed out for the first, second and third male and female runners, the first child, first dog, best fancy dress and best-dressed dog.

After the run, participants enjoyed complimentary drink, food, and live music and entertainment back at the pub.

A spokesperson for The Red Lion said: "To all the Santas, elves, reindeer, Grinches, Christmas trees, runners, joggers, pram-pushers, dog walkers, and tea/beer-sipping supporters - wow, you showed up and brought the festive spirit in full force!

"You helped kick-start Christmas here at The Red Lion and The Stag with nothing but amazing vibes all morning. A massive thank you to the town crier Geoffrey Russell, Market Drayton Hockey Club for their huge organisational support, the boxing club for their epic warm-up energy, Mike Smith the Buttercross DJ for kickstarting us in true style, and Nibs and Chrisbee for the brilliant live music.

"And also our fabulous suppliers for their wonderful donations. What a day it’s been. Huge thanks to everyone - and we’ll see you over the festive period for more fun!"