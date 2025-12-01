Homeless ex-prisoner took his own life in woodland days after being released from Shropshire prison

Darren Docherty was discovered dead in woodland near Stoke-on-Trent in August 2023, six days after leaving HMP Stoke Heath near Market Drayton, a report by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman (PPO) said.

The 48-year-old had been living in a tent after referrals to supported housing providers were declined, with no emergency accommodation available via the city council, the report added.

Stating homelessness may have contributed to the suicide, the report also noted Mr Docherty had schizophrenia and a history of self-harm - both risk factors.

The PPO investigates all post-release deaths that occur within 14 days of a person leaving prison.

It issued no recommendations with regard to Mr Docherty's case and recorded that although he had been released from prison without any suitable accommodation, prison and probation staff had acted appropriately by referring him to accommodation providers.

The PPO report added there had been no particular signs Mr Docherty was contemplating suicide.

Stoke Heath Prison

Mr Docherty was sentenced to 16 months in prison for robbery in April 2022, and received mental health care during his term.

According to the report, a number of supported housing providers had declined to accommodate him on release due to his history and behaviour in shared accommodation, and concerns around substance misuse.

Stoke-on-Trent City Council was notified on July 23 that Mr Docherty would be released from custody homeless, and he left prison on August 4.

A probation officer helped him make a "homeless tonight" application to the council but no accommodation was available, with the report adding that Mr Docherty spent the night in a tent.

There was a further request by a probation officer for emergency accommodation on August 9, but again, none was available, according to the report.

Mr Docherty was found dead on August 10, with an inquest confirming he died by suicide, the PPO said.

A spokesperson for HM Prisons and Probation Service (HMPPS) said: "Our thoughts remain with the friends and family of Darren Docherty at this difficult time.

"While the [PPO] made no formal recommendations to HMPPS, we recognise the findings and are working closely with our partners to improve continuity of care for those leaving custody."

Stoke-on-Trent City Council was approached for comment.

When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at jo@samaritans.org, or visit www.samaritans.org for more.