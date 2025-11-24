'Staggering' speeding shock as vehicles clocked at 80mph in 30mph zones in Market Drayton

Data gathered between November 12 last year and October 20 this year on Shrewsbury Road and Newcastle Road revealed thousands of instances of vehicles travelling well over the speed limit, with one stretch seeing 2,394 vehicles clocked at above 46mph.

On Newcastle Road, vehicle-activated signs (VAS) clocked vehicles at 83mph in both directions, while signs in Shrewsbury Road recorded maximum speeds of 71mph inbound and 81mph outbound - that is despite both roads being restricted to 30mph.

Average speeds remained lower overall, with Shrewsbury Road recording 25.87mph inbound and 27.75mph outbound, and Newcastle Road recording 27.61mph inbound and 28.35mph outbound.

Civic leaders heard the report at a recent meeting of Market Drayton Town Council, leaving town mayor Tim Manton shocked by the figures and prompting renewed calls for enforcement.

"It was staggering to see there are a small percentage of users exceeding 80mph through a 30mph zone," he told the Shropshire Star after the meeting.