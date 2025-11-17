Market Drayton residents invited to free winter warmth and energy advice session

A free drop-in session will take place at The Zone on Friday, November 28.

The event is being hosted in collaboration by Market Drayton Climate Action group and the Marches Energy Agency.

As colder weather approaches, experts will be on hand to discuss residents’ individual circumstances and offer personalised advice.

A wide range of free 'energy-saving items' will also be available to take away, including draught-proofing strips and low-energy lightbulbs.

"Many homes in Market Drayton leak too much heat, and with energy costs so high that’s bad for people’s pockets and health," said Nancy Stewart, co-chair of Market Drayton Climate Action.

"It also causes higher carbon emissions that are bad for the planet. We will be offering information and free items to help make a difference. There are also possible grants for larger improvements and people can find out what they may be eligible for and how to access those.

"We hope people will come along to enjoy refreshments and a chat, and find some real help to stay warm and cut energy costs this winter."