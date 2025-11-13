100-home scheme for a Shropshire market town has been recommended for approval

Shropshire Council’s Northern Planning Committee will consider the scheme at its meeting next Tuesday (November 18).

Gladman Development’s outline application on land north of the A53 in Longford includes affordable housing, structural planting and landscaping, information public open space and a children’s play area, surface water flood mitigation, a vehicular access point, and highways improvement works.

It follows two previous applications that were refused in 2022 and 2023. The site is accessed off the lane that connects Shrewsbury Road in Market Drayton to Longford.

However, Moreton Say Parish Council has reiterated its comments from the previous applications, saying that it contravenes Shropshire Council’s current policies relating to housing in the open countryside.

It added that, although it is aware the council doesn’t currently have a five-year land supply, it has several concerns.

The A53 is near to the proposed site. Picture: CSA

This includes the access being “inadequate”, and the increase in traffic that the proposed development would generate. The parish council has also received complaints regarding regular flooding of the River Duckow, while the potential loss of ecological impacts is also a concern.

“Lastly and most importantly, the parish council would like to highlight their grave concerns regarding the pressure that these additional houses will put on an already very stretched infrastructure system,” said a spokesperson.

“The medical centre in Market Drayton is currently struggling to cope with the amount of people it already serves, as are the schools and local hospitals.”

Gladman Development's proposal includes planting and landscaping, informal public open space and children's play area, surface water flood mitigation, vehicular access point, and associated highways improvement works. Picture: CSA

A total of 28 comments were also lodged by members of the public, all of them objecting.

“This has been chucked out a couple of times now, what are the developers doing – just keep going until the council gives up?" asked Charlotte Kirby.

“The A53 bridge that I go under to get to my property isn’t suitable for two cars currently, let alone with hordes of construction traffic. My life would be severely impacted, emotionally and mentally.”

However, none of the technical consultees have objected. Planning officer Richard Denison has therefore concluded that it would represent sustainable development, as it would satisfy all three of the economic, social and environmental dimensions outlined in the National Planning Policy Framework.

An outline planning application has been submitted for up to 100 homes in Longford, on the edge of Market Drayton. Picture: CSA

Mr Denison added that it would also contribute to addressingthe shortfall in the council’s housing supply.

“In conclusion, it is considered that the harm arising from the proposed development is not significant and the tilted balance in favour of sustainable development is engaged. An application for residential development on this site would be supported by officers.”