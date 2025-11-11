Revealed: When Market Drayton's swimming pools could reopen as council provides progress update

Shropshire Council confirmed that progress is being made to repair a major leak in the main swimming pool at Market Drayton Swimming & Fitness Centre.

The facility's pools were closed to the public "until further notice" on October 15 after a significant leak in the main pool.

Repair work began on Monday, October 27, after approval was sought to safely remove water from the facility.

In an update, a council spokesperson said it is hoped that the pools will reopen before Christmas.

They said: "At the present rate of progress, we hope to be able to reopen before Christmas."

Repair costs are estimated at around £230,000, funded from the council’s capital budget, which cannot be used for day-to-day service costs.

At the time of the pool's closure, Market Drayton Mayor, Councillor Tim Manton, said he was keeping his "fingers and toes crossed" that it will be a quick fix.

Responding to the update, he said: "I am absolutely delighted to hear Market Drayton Swimming Pool will potentially open before Christmas.

"It's an important asset to Market Drayton used by many people in our community, and this news, before Christmas is a real bonus, an early Christmas present if you like!"

During the closure, the centre's gym has remained open, and the Shropshire Community Leisure Trust contacted members, schools, clubs, and users directly to discuss alternative arrangements.

The council had to await approval from Severn Trent to discharge the pool water due to its chemical content. Consideration was also given to the potential for additional damage to the pool tank and surrounding infrastructure as water pressure was released.

Initial assessments suggested that the leak originated from underground pipework near the main pool tank. The centre's smaller learner pool has also been closed to allow full access to the pool hall and surrounding areas.