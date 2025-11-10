Poppies and parades as Market Drayton and Newport mark Remembrance Sunday

The national day of reflection brought the community together to remember those who fell in the two world wars and subsequent conflicts, while also demonstrating support for those who continue to serve today.

Civic leaders in Market Drayton hailed an outstanding turnout as hundreds of residents and visitors united to honour those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

A parade made its way through the north Shropshire town before a church service was held. A service at the war memorial then followed, where representatives from organisations across the town - including Mayor Councillor Tim Manton - laid wreaths.

Councillor Manton thanked residents for their support, saying: "I was humbled to take part in Market Drayton's Remembrance Sunday commemorations. Once again the community of Market Drayton turned out in their masses, demonstrating that our community not only deeply cares, but it also remembers our fallen heroes and loved ones.

"As a whole, we all in Market Drayton, remember your sacrifice."

He also praised the community, local groups, and Market Drayton Town Council for their "amazing turnout" and efforts in organising the event.

"There’s certain days in our Towns calendar that have significant importance and this is definitely one of them," he added. "It demonstrates that this community deeply cares and that this community remembers.

"I share the inscription I put on the town council's remembrance wreath and hope you share my thoughts - 'Today we honour the bravery and sacrifice of all those men and women who served and sacrificed. For those brave souls who gave their lives, so we could live ours in freedom. With love and pride we remember your sacrifice Lest we forget'."

In Newport, the annual parade saw past and present members of the armed forces march alongside dozens of community groups towards St Nicholas' for a Remembrance service.

Chair of Newport Chamber of Commerce, Karen Woodcock, said the parade was "probably the best turnout" she could remember, with support "truly inspiring for future generations".

Newport on Remembrance Sunday 2025

Following the service, wreaths were laid in the church grounds on behalf of local organisations.

Staff and students from Burton Borough School joined the parade, with house captains Gracie Ainsworth, Darci Taylor and Ava CE Williams chosen to lay a wreath on behalf of the school.

Newport on Remembrance Sunday 2025

Headteacher, Caroline Bedford said: “Remembrance is one of the most significant moments in our shared calendar. It is a time when generations stand side by side to honour those who sacrificed so much for our freedom.

"It was incredibly moving to see our students take their place in this tradition with such sincerity and respect.

Students from Burton Borough School joined the Remembrance Parade and Service in Newport on Sunday

"Watching Gracie, Darci, and Ava represent their houses and our wider school community filled me with immense pride.

"These moments remind us of the strength of our Newport community and the importance of remembering together.”