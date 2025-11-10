'No plans' to reopen vacant Market Drayton pub after new jobs advertised 'in error'
There are no plans to reopen a much-loved north Shropshire pub, bosses have confirmed, after job vacancies were advertised in error.
By Luke Powell
Published
Residents in Market Drayton spotted vacancies for The Gingerbread Man on Adderley Road, and hoped that this meant the pub might be reopening.
The popular pub and restaurant officially closed its doors for the final time on July 3, following the closure of its children’s Wacky Warehouse play barn on June 22.