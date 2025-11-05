'Masterpieces' created by schoolchildren go on display in Market Drayton as part of popular calendar project

Each year, the Market Drayton Schools Calendar Project invites thousands of children from schools across the town to create artwork for a community calendar.

The project was established in 2014 in collaboration with the Grove School and 12 primary schools, with the aim of encouraging, developing, and celebrating children's creativity through an annual town-wide event.

This year, more than 2,000 children aged between four and 16-years-old have taken part, and each class in the 12 primary schools took part in workshops led by a professional artist.

Several paintings from each school were shortlisted and displayed at a special exhibition at the Grove School, with one artwork from each school selected to feature in the published calendar.

Mayor of Market Drayton Tim Manton praised the incredible work of school pupils

On Tuesday, October 28, a VIP preview evening gave secondary school pupils, their families, friends, and local residents the opportunity to view all of the shortlisted pieces.

Last Saturday (November 1), pupils received their award certificates from the Mayor of Market Drayton, Councillor Tim Manton.

The paintings will remain on display in the gallery at the Festival Drayton Centre until the end of November.

Organiser of the project, Suzanne Edwards said: "What a fantastic few days! A massive thank you to all the children, schools, families, and visitors who made our children’s art exhibition such a success.

"Over 140 pieces of artwork - and each one a masterpiece! Special thanks to our sponsors, school staff members and our volunteers for helping bring this wonderful celebration of creativity to life.

Suzanne Edwards (centre) speaks at the VIP event

"Thank you to everyone who visited, volunteered, and helped showcase the wonderful talent of children from 13 local schools.

"This year's exhibition at the Grove was truly special and all the primary school paintings will be on display in the gallery at the Festival Drayton Centre from Tuesday, November 3 until the end of November.

"The workshops in primary schools have already started for the 2027 calendar and we look forward to sharing more beautiful children's artwork with you at next year's exhibition."

Mayor Tim Manton praised the tremendous efforts of schoolchildren, adding: "It was an honour to attend the Schools Calendar Project preview evening and the subsequent awards ceremony.

"The standard of work was most impressive. What was most profound though was the incredible creativity of the entrants, some as young as six-years-old!

"There was some serious talent on show, and everyone deserved to be very proud of the work they had done. I was somewhat blown away by it all, it was amazing!"