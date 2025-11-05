Market Drayton residents invited to honour the fallen on Remembrance Sunday

Market Drayton Town Council is inviting residents to join the Annual Festival of Remembrance at St Mary’s Church, followed by a parade and war memorial service.

The commemorations will begin with a parade forming at the Queen Street Car Park at 10.10am, before it will head to the church at 10.20am.

Members of the public are being asked to be seated in the church by 10.40am, ahead of the service that will begin at 10.45am.

The parade in Market Drayton last year

The service is expected to conclude at around 11.35am, after which the parade will reassemble and march from the church at 11.45am.

The war memorial service will take place at 12pm, where representatives from organisations across the town, including Mayor Councillor Tim Manton will lay wreaths.

At the end of the parade, refreshments will be served at the Royal British Legion Club.

Mayor Tim Manton said: "Remembrance Sunday is a powerful occasion that unites the whole of Market Drayton to honour and reflect on the sacrifices made by those who have served in our armed forces.

"It's so heartening to see everyone coming together on Remembrance Sunday, as this collective remembrance fosters a sense of solidarity and respect. It's a day in Market Drayton that I feel very proud of in the manner our whole community reflects upon."

In preparation for the commemorations, members of the town council organised a community litter pick last weekend to ensure the town is looking its best for the occasion.

Wreaths for the service will be available for collection from the British Legion Club on Friday (November 7) between 7pm and 9pm.