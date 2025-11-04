'It will really help us': Market Drayton Boxing Club expansion to go ahead this month after fundraising success

A second floor will be added to Market Drayton Boxing Club's base at Market Drayton Community Amateur Sports Club, providing much-needed space for training and competitions.

Earlier this year, the boxing club launched an appeal for help to raise £13,500 towards the £27,000 expansion after outgrowing its current facility. Sport England pledged to provide half of the cost - but only if the club could secure the same total themselves.

Once work is complete, the facility will boast two rings upstairs, with training equipment and bags downstairs. Picture: Market Drayton Boxing Club

Thanks to community support, including more than £10,000 in funding from Market Drayton Town Council, the club successfully hit its target and 'unlocked' the Sport England grant.

Work on the expansion will begin on November 24, creating space for additional boxing bags, a competition ring, and a new mezzanine floor.

"We are really excited," said boxing coach and volunteer Chris Blase. "We struggle for spaces for boxing as many other clubs do, but being able to put a second floor really enables us.

"We can have two rings, more equipment that the kids love to use, and we can invite more people and put on more sessions for a diverse range of people.

"We have a lot of people into boxing, but we have lacked the space to cater for them. We run almost 10 sessions a week now.

"If you are getting a large number of children, there is just not enough equipment for them to use. In boxing, we like to hit something, to get that relief.

"The expansion will really help us."

Currently, the club has one ring and four boxing bags, but once the work is complete, the facility will boast two rings upstairs, with training equipment and bags downstairs.

Remarkably, the building work is expected to take just one week to complete, after which the club will reinstall its equipment and welcome boxers back.

Chris joked: "It might take us longer to get the kit back in!"

The club runs a range of weekly sessions, including classes for small children, juniors, ladies, mixed groups, and competitive boxers. It also works closely with The Grove School to mentor and support young people in the community.