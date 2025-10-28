Residents invited to get stuck in at final volunteer weekend of the year at Fordhall Farm in Market Drayton

England’s first community-owned organic farm will host its last volunteer weekend of this year on Saturday, November 1 and Sunday, November 2, with organisers encouraging both new and returning volunteers to join in.

Participants will be able to get involved in a variety of hands-on farm activities, including conservation work, general maintenance, and tree planting.

Residents are being invited to Fordhall Farm's final volunteer weekend of the year

Fordhall Farm holds three volunteer weekends each year, offering people the chance to learn new skills, meet like-minded people, and contribute to the running of an working organic farm.

Past volunteers have taken part in projects such as building compost toilets, constructing solar showers, and planting trees.

Each session is led by a session leader, who provides guidance and ensures tasks are tailored to participants' abilities. The weekend is open to adults aged 18 and over, though under-18s can take part if accompanied by an adult. Free accommodation is available for those who need it.

The volunteer days will run from 10am to 4pm, and participants are advised to arrive slightly early so activities can begin promptly. Volunteers should bring sturdy footwear and waterproof clothing, as work will take place outdoors in all conditions.

Anyone wishing to take part can contact Volunteer Manager Mike Grabarz by emailing mike.grabarz@fordhallfarm.com