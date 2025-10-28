Firefighters called to fire at electricity substation near Market Drayton

At around 9.53pm, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service control received a call reporting a fire in Bearstone near Market Drayton.

One fire crew was sent from Market Drayton Fire Station to the scene.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a small fire that was already out. Crews carried out a thorough inspection of the site using a thermal imaging camera to ensure there were no remaining hotspots.

A utility company also attended the scene. Firefighters were finished by 10.25pm.