Council update as £230,000 repair works at Market Drayton swimming pools begin after approval for water removal sought

Market Drayton Swimming & Fitness Centre's swimming pools were closed to the public "until further notice" on October 15 after a significant leak in the main pool.

Shropshire Council confirmed that works started on Monday morning (October 27) after the pool had been emptied.

The council said it had to await approval from Severn Trent to discharge the pool water due to its chemical content. Consideration was also given to the potential for additional damage to the pool tank and surrounding infrastructure as water pressure was released.

The duration of the repair works is currently unknown. In an earlier statement, the council said the leak is believed to originate from underground pipework near the main pool tank. The centre's smaller learner pool has also been closed to allow full access to the pool hall and surrounding areas.

The council said the repair work is expected to cost around £230,000 and will be funded from its capital budget, which cannot be used for day-to-day service costs.

Councillor James Owen, portfolio holder tor housing and leisure at Shropshire Council, said: "Work commenced on Monday morning (October 27) after the pool was emptied. Severn Trent had to give approval for the pool water to be discharged due to the chemical content, which was received on October 21.

"Consideration also has to be given to potential additional damage to the pool tank and other infrastructure as water pressure is released, it isn't as easy as just pulling the plug when you’re talking about this much water.

"I am being kept updated on the situation by officers and will provide an update as soon as we have one."

Market Drayton Mayor, Councillor Tim Manton, said the closure of the much-loved facility is unfortunate, but is keeping his "fingers and toes crossed" that it will be a quick fix.

The centre’s gym will remain open during the closure. The Shropshire Community Leisure Trust has contacted members, schools, clubs and users directly to discuss alternative arrangements.