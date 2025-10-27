'It has changed for the better' - Market Drayton Market hoping to become Britain's favourite

The 'Britain’s Favourite Market' award is considered the most prestigious at the Great British Market Awards, organised annually by the National Association of British Market Authorities (NAMBA). The award involves a nationwide public vote as well as scrutiny by a panel of industry experts.

Market Drayton Market made the top 10 in the 2025 competition and is now aiming to go all the way and claim the title in 2026.

Residents are being encouraged to vote for the town's market. Competition rules allow one vote per person per day until the closing date on December 12.

Market traders Vicki Thomas and Simon Frankham. Picture: Market Drayton Markets

In April last year, Shropshire Council took direct control of Market Drayton’s indoor and outdoor markets. The takeover saw the appointment of manager Kate Gittins, who had run Shrewsbury's award-winning indoor market for 18 years and has overseen significant improvements at Market Drayton.

She said: "We are hoping that everybody will get behind it. We are 18 months in and I think everybody has now had the chance to see how the market has changed, and changed very much for the better, both the indoor and street market.

"A couple of weeks ago we had 28 stall holders in the street market which is a record since I have been there. Talking to others, it is the best it has been since at least pre-Covid."

It comes after it was revealed by the Shropshire Star that Shrewsbury Market will have to step aside from the category in 2026 due to a change to the competition's rules.

Earlier this year, Shrewsbury Market Hall was named Britain’s Favourite for a record fourth time and the third year in a row.

Kate added: "We would love to have some success, but it is very much down to our customers and residents voting for us, and getting behind the market.

"Hopefully we can encourage everyone to do that, and yes, perhaps use this opportunity to become Britain's favourite, who knows!"

You can vote for your favourite market here.