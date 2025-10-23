Plans for seven homes near A-road and Market Drayton

Charles Hart has submitted an outline planning application for seven properties to be built to the south of the A51 in Pipe Gate, near Market Drayton.

An outline planning application has been submitted for seven homes to be built off the A51 in Pipe Gate. Picture: Google

It will be a mix of four to five-bedroom family homes and will be served by a new access road. This, says Robert Mills-Pereira, of Roger Parry & Partners, will take advantage of the visibility available from the apex of the road.

“An appropriately designed turning head is located at the end of the proposed roadway to allow delivery/refuse vehicles and the like to manoeuvre within the site and exit in a forward gear,” said Mr Mills-Perieira.

“This is particularly important given the status of the A51. A footpath runs along the frontage of the site leading to Pipe Gate, Irelands Cross and even extends as far as Woore.

“Whilst we appreciate this is a busy stretch of road and that most would utilise their car for longer journeys, it should be noted that there is a public footpath available.”

While landscaping is a matter reserved for later approval, Mr Mills-Pereira said it is intended that all existing features will remain. He added that great crested newts would be unaffected by the proposal, and the applicant elects to meet the biodiversity net gain requirements off site.

Himalayan balsam is present on the site and will need to be dealt with accordingly, said the agent.

“At present, Pipe Gate is only serviced by the public house albeit a historically located one,” said Mr Mills-Pereira.

“It is hoped that the additional development being offered through this application will endeavour to encourage further facilities to become established here and provide longevity for these rural communities.

“The impact upon this heritage asset is nil, there are no listed buildings adjacent to or near the application site. A watercourse corridor runs along the south-western boundary and has been considered as part of the ecological assessment.

“Physically speaking, the site meets the sustainability test as it lies on the north edge of the village of Pipe Gate where it is easily accessible to a wealth of local facilities in the surrounding context. This has been accepted by Shropshire Council when the area was put forward as part of a Community cluster with Woore and Ireland’s Cross.”

Anyone who wishes to comment on the scheme (25/03559/OUT) can do so by November 6.

