Market Drayton Town Council to consider new card payment machines for public toilets

The current payment machines at the two Town Hall public toilets have been described as "faulty".

Although the machines have been repaired several times, Market Drayton Town Council says the fixes have only provided short-term solutions.

The toilets have recently been free to use because the Town Hall reception is not staffed all day, meaning there is not always someone available to assist when the doors fail to open after payment.

Market Drayton Town Hall

Major upgrades have been proposed to address the issue. The town council is seeking to replace the existing machines with new Nyrex card payment systems - the same model that is due to be installed at the Towers Lawn public toilets, that are currently undergoing a major refurbishment.

At a meeting of Market Drayton Town Council this week, councillors will consider quotes for the new installation.

The council has received quotes from two companies for either:

The installation of a new card acceptor and standalone card payment machine

The installation of a combined unit including a cash and card payment machine

Quotes for the new card acceptor and standalone card payment machine are £4,005 or £5,750, while quotes for the combined cash and card unit are £7,000 or £7,195.

The matter will be discussed at a full council meeting of Market Drayton Town Council on Thursday, October 16, starting at 7.30pm.

The meeting agenda, including the proposals for the Town Hall toilets, can be viewed here.