Market Drayton to shine brighter than ever during festive season after council invests in new Christmas lights

Market Drayton Town Council has invested in new festive decorations, including LED rope lights for around the Buttercross and illuminated star motifs for the large tree outside the town's library.

The new lights, that have cost £2,420 in total, were purchased from the company that currently installs and switches on the town's Christmas displays. The LED rope lights for around the Buttercross cost £1,075, while the hanging star lights for the library tree cost £1,345.

Both will be unveiled and make their debut at the Market Drayton Festival of Lights on Saturday, November 15 - an all-day celebration that will culminate with the official Christmas light switch-on at 5pm.

Once again, hundreds of residents and visitors are expected to line the town's main streets for the event, which marks the official start of the festive season in Market Drayton.

Market Drayton Festival of Lights 2024

Mayor Tim Manton will lead the switch-on ceremony, and said he was delighted the town would be adding even more sparkle this year.

"The Festival of Lights is upon us once again and I am delighted that Market Drayton Town Council have stepped up again and added additional Christmas lights to this year's display," he said.

"Our fantastic community, and those from further afield, turn out in their masses to soak up the atmosphere the lead up to Christmas has to offer, culminating in our spectacular lights switch-on, something our town is very proud of and something we believe we do very well at.

The Gingerbread Man and Thomas Vernal at the Market Drayton Christmas lights switch-on 2024

"The Christmas stalls, children's activities, and entertainment all add to the day, including all our town's retailers that literally dive into the Christmas spirit. It's an event I truly look forward to, a veritable Christmas extravaganza, and I can't wait!"

To fit the new star lights to the tree, a harness will be installed within the tree branches, allowing for multiple miniature star motifs to be attached. The design means the lights can be easily removed each season, helping to extend their lifespan and reduce maintenance costs.