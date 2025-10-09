Funding 'challenges' slow down major £6 million sports facilities revamp project in Market Drayton

Market Drayton town councillors heard at a meeting last month that progress on upgrading facilities at Greenfields Sports Ground and The Grove School had slowed.

Although discussions are ongoing with Shropshire Council and various sporting bodies, the minutes from the meeting highlighted that securing sufficient funding remains one of the biggest obstacles.

Plans to revolutionise sports facilities were first unveiled in February, led by a group called Active Market Drayton, which has been working with local sports clubs to identify their specific needs and priorities.

How Greenfields Sports Ground could look after redevelopment. Picture: Active Market Drayton

The ambitious project - expected to cost more than £6 million - aims to develop a new multi-sport, all-weather pitch at The Grove School, and to revamp the existing sports, ancillary, and social facilities on the Market Drayton Sports Association (MDSA) site at Greenfields.