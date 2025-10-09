Closure of canal waste point could hit Market Drayton economy, town council warns

Market Drayton Town Council has written to the Canal and River Trust (CRT) to express its frustration over the closure of the waste disposal facility for boaters at Bridge 63, Betton Mill.

At a meeting last month, councillors considered a request from a resident urging the council to oppose the closure. In a letter to the town council, the resident described the canal a "much appreciated attraction" that considerably supports the local economy.

It is understood that canal users are now being advised to travel to Audlem or Tyrley to dispose of their waste - a move councillors said could deter visiting boaters from stopping in Market Drayton.

Mayor, Councillor Tim Manton said: "The canal, for our town, and particularly Talbot Wharf is a particular draw for us. It is a draw for visiting boaters that moor up in Market Drayton, an important draw for walkers along the canal, and for visiting boaters.

"They have rubbish that they need to get rid of, and somewhere to get rid of it.

"We are particularly disappointed with regards to the closure of the waste station in Market Drayton which means the nearest one is now at Tyrley.

"That potentially stops visiting boaters, tourists, people that are going to use the town's facilities at Talbot Wharf because they will moor up at Tyrley instead.

The canal in Market Drayton

"As a town council we are disappointed about that, and the boaters are as well.

"The reality is, there is nothing at Tyrley, as lovely as it is, there are lots of services in Market Drayton that boaters use. We have pubs and shops that are used.

"It is unfortunate, and we feel it is a little short sighted by the Canal and River Trust."

Market Drayton Town Council has written formally to the CRT outlining its concerns and asking for the decision to be reconsidered.

The Canal and River Trust has been contacted for comment.