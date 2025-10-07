More than 100 homes on tree-lined streets planned for Market Drayton site as developers revive rejected scheme

Bellway Homes has applied to Shropshire Council for permission to build a total of 115 houses on land off the A529, Adderley Road, to the north of the town.

The application is a second proposal for the site, having had a previous application rejected last year.

The initial proposal had been for 126 homes, with Shropshire Council turning it down over concerns about a lack of 'open space', 'poor' landscaping, and a lack of 'tree-lined streets'.

The planned layout of the new development. Picture: Shropshire Council planning portal.

Now the developers have returned with an amended scheme that reduces the amount of homes proposed as part of the efforts to address the council's worries.

A planning statement submitted with the latest proposal says: "The application is effectively a re-submission of an earlier application.

"The earlier application was refused for a single reason, relating to open space provision and landscaping.

"This application seeks to address the previous reason for refusal through a revised layout which features a reduced number of dwellings, and increased open space (to a policy compliant level of provision) and landscaping provision throughout the development.

"The revised proposals also include a significant new central area of high-quality open space and tree-lined streets."

The application site covers 4.55 hectares of managed grassland, which is currently used for agricultural grazing, and is bordered by hedgerows and trees.

The planning statement adds: "The application seeks full planning permission for the development of 115 dwellings, of which 11 would be affordable (10 per cent).

"Vehicular access would be taken via Adderley Road to the east of the site via a new junction.

"Public open space is to be provided in the form of a village green, central within the site.

"Amenity green space is also proposed running north to south in the centre of the site, adjoining Adderley Road to the north and adjacent to the balancing pond proposed to the south."

The document outlines a number of benefits from the development, but accepts that it is for a greenfield site.

It argues that despite its greenfield nature the land was already planned for development in Shropshire Council's abandoned local plan, and that the authority does not have a current five-year land supply - a vital supply of housing required by government.

In terms of benefits it says the proposal will contribute to the improved position on five-year land supply, will provide affordable homes, and jobs in the construction phase.

It adds: "Against this range of significant benefits are the adverse impacts associated with the loss of a greenfield site in the open countryside.

"However, as discussed above, the development guideline for Market Drayton has not been met, there is no five-year supply, and the SAMDev makes clear that future development needs will be met to the north of Market Drayton.

"Furthermore, the site was supported by the Council as a draft allocation within the Draft Shropshire Local Plan. As such, the loss of greenfield land to the north of the settlement does not outweigh the benefits proposed as part of the development."

A decision on the plan will be taken at a later date.