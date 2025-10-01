Man injured after car hits stationary van in Market Drayton

The man sustained injuries in a collision involving a car and a van in Maer Lane at around 1.39pm yesterday (Tuesday).

One fire crew was dispatched from Whitchurch Fire Station. Land ambulance and police teams also attended.

Reports from the fire service said a car had collided with a stationary vehicle. A West Midlands Ambulance spokesperson said the vehicle was a van.

A man was treated for injuries at the scene.

A spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of a collision involving a car and a van on Maer Lane at 1.39pm, one ambulance and a community first responder attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one patient, a man, from the car. He was assessed and treated for minor injuries at the scene before being discharged."

Firefighters used small gear to make the vehicles electrically safe and were finished at the scene by 2.34pm.