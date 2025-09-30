Car hits stationary vehicle in Market Drayton - firefighters and ambulance called

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 1.52pm reporting a road traffic collision on Maer Lane.

One fire crew was dispatched from Whitchurch Fire Station to the scene. Land ambulance and police teams also attended.

Reports from the fire service said one car had collided with a stationary vehicle. Fortunately, no-one was trapped inside the vehicles.

Firefighters used small gear to make the vehicles electrically safe and were finished at the scene by 2.34pm.