Market Drayton medical practice reopens after 'emergency situation' - but without phone or computer systems

Drayton Medical Practice in Market Drayton was asking patients not to attend the surgery today (Monday) due to an "emergency situation".

The update on social media revealed no more information, but staff apologised to those impacted by the temporary closure.

Drayton Medical Practice

The Facebook post at around 11.30am said: "We have an emergency situation at the practice, please do not attend.

"We will provide an update when we reopen. Apologies for the inconvenience."

Just after midday, an update stated the surgery had reopened, but was without telephone or computer systems.

A spokesperson for the surgery said: "Due to an emergency situation at the practice we are currently without computer and telephone systems.

"Please do not come to the surgery unless you have an appointment booked."