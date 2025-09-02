Market Drayton council to consider funding replacement of vandalised football goals

Civic leaders and club officials at Market Drayton Tigers FC were left reeling in May when a set of football goals - used regularly by children during school holidays, weekends, and evenings - were found trashed.

Chair of the football club, Amy Clews, arrived at the club's site at the Greenfields Sports Ground to find the football goals broken and scattered across the grass.

Football goals were destroyed in Market Drayton. Picture: Market Drayton Tigers FC.

Now, Market Drayton Town Council will consider stepping in to cover the cost of replacing the equipment.

At a finance and general purposes meeting on Thursday, councillors will review a series of applications for 'small grants' funding from the authority.

Market Drayton Tigers FC has submitted a request for £500 of funding to replace the set of damaged football goals.

Football goals were destroyed in Market Drayton. Picture: Market Drayton Tigers FC.

It was agreed in October last year that Market Drayton Town Council's £7,200 'small grants' budget would be divided across four meetings to ensure it is "apportioned throughout the financial year".

The town council agreed to allocate £1,800 in grants, four times a year.

At a previous meeting on June 12, councillors allocated £1,799 to local organisations, leaving £5,401 of funding still available.

This week’s meeting will also see councillors consider funding requests from Market Drayton Community Enterprise, Market Drayton Day Centre, Victoria Bowling Club, and Market Drayton Methodist Church.

Market Drayton Community Enterprise is seeking £500 to help fund a festival promoting health and wellbeing, set to take place in October at the Festival Drayton Centre.

Meanwhile, Market Drayton Day Centre has applied for funding to support its weekly meetings, while Victoria Bowling Club is hoping to secure a grant for the purchase of a new hedge trimmer.

Councillors will also review a request from Market Drayton Methodist Church for support towards the upcoming 'Extreme Tour' event - a skating, scooter and BMX showcase scheduled for September 13 and 14.