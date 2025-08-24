'Troo-ra-loo!'- Former Shropshire councillor's musical tribute to Market Drayton's pies, beer and gingerbread

Former county councillor Ian Nellins was sufficiently inspired by the town's famous array of pies, beer and yoghurts to pen five verses in celebration of the town's culinary delights, and the "good times" on offer in the pubs and bars of Market Drayton.

Mr Nellins originally hails from County Armagh in Northern Ireland, but decided to pen a catchy musical tribute to his adoped home town, based on an old Irish folk tune - which was then published by promotional organisation Make it Market Drayton.

The song, possibly the first ever written in dedication to the town, tells the story of Mr Muller, who comes "all the way from Germany" to manufacture yoghurts in north Shropshire - before paying tribute to Market Drayton's famous bakers and pie-makers at Palethorpe's.

A verse is reserved to poke some gentle fun at the town's lack of a railway station, but goes on to celebrate Joules Brewery on Great Hale Street - and of course, Market Drayton's claim to be the home of gingerbread.

Mr Nellins, who runs the Sandbrook Vaults pub in the town, was Shropshire Council's deputy leader before losing out to the Liberal Democrats’ Abdul Shamim at May's local elections.

He says his song was a fun way of celebrating some of his favourite features of the North Shropshire town.

"Quite often people ask what Market Drayton is famous for, and there are actually a few things that Market Drayton's famous for," he said.

"I just wanted to sing about them and have a bit of fun with it."