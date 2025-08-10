Gas works to close Market Drayton road for 43 days - starting tomorrow

Gas mains replacement work being undertaken by Cadent is set to begin on Salisbury Road in Market Drayton on Monday (August 11).

The work will close the residential street for up to 43 days. It is set to reopen on September 22.

A spokesperson for Cadent said that the company may have to turn off gas supplies during the work, and teams may require access to some homes.

Salisbury Road, Market Drayton. Photo: Google

While the road is closed a signed diversion will be in place, directing road users along Red Bank Road, Dalelands Estate, Salisbury Hill View, Quarry Bank Road, Christchurch Lane and Shrewsbury Road.

The closure and diversion route can be viewed online at one.network using reference number 144373025.

Those with queries regarding the closure are asked to call Shropshire Council's customer services on 0345 6789006, or contact the Street Works Team on streetworks@shropshire.gov.uk.