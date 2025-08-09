Shropshire firefighters tackle blaze involving combine harvester on road near Market Drayton
Firefighters received a late-night call to a road in Market Drayton after a fire involving a combine harvester.
By Luke Powell
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 9.03pm yesterday (August 9) reporting the vehicle fire on Newport Road.
Two fire crews were dispatched to the scene - one from Hodnet and another from Market Drayton - alongside an operations officer.
Reports from the fire service said the incident involved a combine harvester. Firefighters used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire and a thermal imaging camera to check for any hotspots.
The incident was brought under control and the stop message -indicating the incident had concluded - was sent to control at 10.25pm.