Pub to hold auction to repair Market Drayton's church door targeted by arsonists

Firefighters and police officers were called to St Mary's Church in Market Drayton on June 9, after a fire broke out in the entrance to the building at around 8am.

While firefighters' quick response meant the fire was stopped from spreading throughout the church, it had damaged the door to the 14th century church.

Nick Allsopp and Nicky Marshall at St Mary's Church with its damaged door

The fire service put the blaze down to “an act of deliberate ignition by persons unknown” and police are investigating.

However, resident, Nick Allsopp, wanted to to see the church door restored, so he has arranged for an auction to be held at the local pub and has managed to secure a whole host of lots on offer.

Nick Allsopp and Nicky Marshall (with Teddy the dog)

The auction will include everything from a pool table and football tickets, to a bottle of Ian Botham's wine - signed by Beefy himself.

Mr Allsopp thanked the quick-actions of the fire service from stopping the fire from spreading, but added the door requires significant repair.

He said: “Luckily the fire brigade were there in time so there was no extensive damage, but we are hoping to raise funds to repair the door.

“So I am doing a fundraising auction and raffle and acting as auctioneer at the pub.”

He said the event takes place at the Crown Pub in Stafford Street on Thursday, August 14 at 7.30pm.

“We have some Shrewsbury Town football tickets, a round of golf for four at Market Drayton Golf Club, a bottle of wine signed by Ian Botham – from his vineyard – and a pool table along with various other interesting items,” he added.

Nicky Marshall, landlady at the Crown, said the local community had rallied round after the fire.

“The support and donations from the local community has been great,” but she added: “It is awful - I can't believe anybody would do that to a church.

So when Nick approached me and asked if he could use the space in the pub for the auction, we were more than happy to do it.”