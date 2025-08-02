Market Drayton's 'revitalised' market traders hope to buck national trends as turnaround efforts paying off

Fresh figures produced last month showed the number of tourists visiting Market Drayton rose to 180,327 in May 2025, up from the same period in the previous year.

Market bosses say the town's visitor boost is down in large part to the resurgence of the town's market, which has seen trader numbers and footfall rising rapidly over the past 18 months.

Statistics for May 2025 showed more than 20 per cent of visitors spent more than an hour in the town centre, while market research statistics gathered on income groups from visitors to the town indicated growing interest from more affluent visitors.

Kate Gittins, markets manager at Market Drayton town markets

And while conditions on the High Street remain tough for traders of all sizes, Market Drayton is starting to buck the trend, according to markets manager Kate Gittins.

She said efforts to boost the number of stalls have seen the town's outdoor market on Cheshire Street, which has been trading since the 13th century, grow from just eight to almost 30 in the space of 12 months.

Now, plans to promote the market as a "coach-friendly" destination to towns and cities further afield could see the return of coach parties which were once regular visitors to the town.