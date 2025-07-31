Christ Church at Little Drayton is hosting the event on Saturday (August 2).

The church’s ‘Teddy Bear Adventure,’ which takes place from midday to 4pm, is open to all, and anyone with a brave and willing bear can send it down the teddy zip wire.

A spokesman for the church said their own courageous cuddly bear, known as 'Chad the Bear' will be taking on the challenge.

Chad the Bear will be braving the descent

He said: "Courage is the order of the day, as the zip wire is 150 feet long and begins 50 feet above ground at the top of the church tower.

"Anyone is welcome to attend with or without a bear, but if you know a bear who wouldn’t want to miss out don’t leave them out.

"There will be free games and activities as well as a tombola and craft fair to raise money for the church."

Bears successfully completing the descent will be awarded a certificate.