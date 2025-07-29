'Last year it was heartbreak, this time it was elation' - meet Shropshire's gold medal winning teenage dog handler

Max Glover, aged 17, claimed a gold medal with his border collie Soldaze Dark Side Of The Moon, also known as Sushi, at the Junior Open Agility World Championships earlier this month.

The pair secured gold in the Under-19 Large Individual competition at the event in Abrantes, Portugal, between July 10 and 13.

Max from Market Drayton started learning the art of dog agility at just four-years-old, inspired by his parents Bill and Pia who have competed throughout their lives.

After two years working with Sushi, and following heartbreak at the same championships last year, the pair secured the gold medal they were targeting, but not expecting, with a perfect run.

"I'm very proud," said 17-year-old dog handler Max. "It was really good fun, and seeing friends from my country and others.

"I had a few expectations, but didn't expect to win. I just wanted to have a good time.

"I was very happy when we found out that we won. We came close last year, but we missed out after knocking a pole.

"I was heartbroken last year, but this time I was very happy."

The Young Kennel Club (YKC) Agility Team GB celebrated two gold, one silver and two bronze medals at the championships.

Max and Sushi went through GB trials in February and March before they were selected to represent Team GB at the competition.

But, long before teaching Sushi the tricks the pair now perform, it started with the basics.

Sushi jumping through a hoop

Max added: "We have a good connection, she has always been in the family from day one. She is probably our second most successful dog.

"Firstly, you teach them the foundations, like to sit, go down, recalls, turning on the spot, and then build it up to doing laps around a little ring, and slowly add equipment and sequences in.

"Now she does things with equipment like seesaws, weaves, she does it all, in a lot harder sequences."

Sushi weaving through poles

At just 17, the gold medal winner doesn't intend on giving up dog agility any time soon, adding: "I will definitely keep going with this for a very long time."

Parents Bill and Pia are extremely proud of Max for his achievement.

Max Glover and his dog Sushi (pictured) won a gold medal at the Junior Open Agility World Championships in Portugal

Mum Pia said: "We are super proud because we are really passionate about agility as a family, and he competed with our own dog that we have bred which means even more to win the World Championships, it was amazing."