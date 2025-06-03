Market Drayton yoghurt firm Müller donates four million meals to people facing hardship

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Müller UK & Ireland, which has its manufacturing base in Market Drayton, says it has donated the equivalent of four million meals through its partnership with FareShare, the UK’s largest food redistribution charity.

The firm has donated milk and yoghurts as part of an ongoing partnership which supports vulnerable people across the UK by transforming surplus and donated food into vital meals.

FareShare is a national network of charitable food redistributors, made up of 18 independent organisations, which takes surplus food from the food industry and delivers it to nearly 8,000 frontline charities and community groups.

The Muller factory occupies a massive site in Market Drayton

"Müller’s relationship with FareShare forms a key part of the FMCG [fast-moving consumer goods] company’s Sustainability Action Plan, and reflects a shared belief: that no food should be wasted, and fundamentally, food has the power to strengthen communities, support wellbeing, and reduce environmental impact," said Victoria Bryant, culture lead at Müller UK & Ireland.

“Our purpose goes beyond simply making dairy products: we’re here to play our part in supporting the people and communities who need it most. Working with FareShare has enabled us to make a direct impact by providing nutritious dairy products to those who might otherwise go without it.

“This partnership brings to life what our Stronger Communities pillar within our Sustainability Action Plan stands for - real action, positive change, and meaningful support where it’s needed most.”

Earlier this year, plans to expand production at Müller's Market Drayton base were approved by Shropshire Council, shortly before the firm completed a multi-million pound purchase of kefir brand Biotiful Gut Health.

England International footballer Marcus Rashford has been an ambassador of FareShare since March 2020.

Kris Gibbon-Walsh, CEO of FareShare, said: "Müller's ongoing support has helped us deliver millions of meals to people facing hardship. Their commitment to building stronger communities mirrors our own values, and its contributions continue to make a real difference in lives across the country. We’re proud to work alongside them."