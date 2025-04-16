Former Market Drayton dairy depot sold to manufacturer for undisclosed sum

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The commercial depot building at Llewellyn Roberts Way, near the Palethorpes factory, has been purchased by Tailored Equine Stables - the building's current tenants.

The company, which manufactures bespoke stables from its Market Drayton base and employs five staff in the town, completed the purchase of the 10,000 square foot site from their former landlords this month.

Agents Towler Shaw Roberts say the company will now "further develop the business" having purchased the building on the fringe of Market Drayton town centre, which was once used as a milk distribution hub for Longslow Dairy.

The deal was completed for an undisclosed sum, in what the agents have described as an off-market deal.

Toby Shaw, who handled the sale for Towler Shaw Roberts, said: “Having acted for the landlord for a number of years, this was an opportunity for the tenant of the property that we have worked very closely with to buy the freehold in an off-market deal.

“This gives Matt Groom and the team at Tailored Equine Stables a chance to further develop their business going forward now they own the property.”

The property occupies a "prominent corner position within an established industrial location" close to Market Drayton town centre, and includes an office, workshop and storage across a 0.83 acre site.

Family business Tailored Equine Stables moved into the property around five years ago, having started in 2017.

Matt Groom, the owner of Tailored Equine Stables, added: “Our dealings with TSR from the very beginning have always been easy and very efficient.

“We very much value Toby’s friendly approach and advice over the years, especially his assistance in this purchase.”