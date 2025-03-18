Public urged to check CCTV for 'bald male with a goatee' after taxi vandalised in Market Drayton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Residents are being asked to check their CCTV systems and doorbell camera footage after a taxi was damaged deliberately.

Police say the incident happened on Talbot Way at around 7.55pm on Sunday, March 16.

Market Drayton PCSO Tara Curruthers said the act of "mindless vandalism" resulted in "significant damage" to the taxi.

Photo: Google

Now residents of four nearby roads are being asked to check their cameras for signs of a white, bald male with a goatee.

PCSO Curruthers said: "Whilst police have CCTV from nearby cameras, PC McIntosh of the Safer Neighbourhood Team is asking residents of Adderley Road, Milton Drive, Smithfield Road and Maer Lane to check their CCTV from around this time to see if a white, bald male with a goatee beard, wearing dark clothing over a grey top can be seen on foot, possibly carrying a large spray can."

PC McIntosh can be contacted by calling 07811748732 or emailing iain.mcintosh@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident 00424_I_16032025.

