Road closure in Market Drayton set to last until the end of next week

Bentleys Road, which connects Shrewsbury Road and Buntingsdale Road, has been closed as Freedom Fibre installs approximately 54 metres of new ducting.

The organisation will also be carrying out testing.

The 24-hour closure has been in place since Monday and the works are due to be completed by Friday, November 8.

Further information on closures in Market Drayton and the region can be found on One Network.