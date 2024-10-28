Man arrested in connection with four Market Drayton fires in one night is released on bail
A man has been bailed pending further enquiries after he was arrested on suspicion of arson following a spate of fires in Market Drayton.
Published
Last updated
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The man was arrested on Saturday after a series of fires in the early hours of October 19 that saw Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service called out four times in the space of an hour.
A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said the arrested male, who has not been named, has since been bailed “pending further enquiries”.