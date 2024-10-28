Shropshire Star
Close

Man arrested in connection with four Market Drayton fires in one night is released on bail

A man has been bailed pending further enquiries after he was arrested on suspicion of arson following a spate of fires in Market Drayton.

By Richard Williams
Published
Last updated

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Visit Shots! now

The man was arrested on Saturday after a series of fires in the early hours of October 19 that saw Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service called out four times in the space of an hour.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said the arrested male, who has not been named, has since been bailed “pending further enquiries”.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular