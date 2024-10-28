Man arrested in connection with four Market Drayton fires in one night is released on bail

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The man was arrested on Saturday after a series of fires in the early hours of October 19 that saw Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service called out four times in the space of an hour.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said the arrested male, who has not been named, has since been bailed “pending further enquiries”.