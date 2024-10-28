Firefighters use electric disk cutter to remove ring trapped on resident's finger
By Luke Powell
Published
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service's incident log said that a resident attended Market Drayton Fire Station at 5.22pm on Monday, requiring a ring to be removed from their finger.
Firefighters were able to remove the ring using an electric disk cutter.
The incident concluded at 5.49pm.